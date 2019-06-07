Who from Banburyshire has appeared in court?

The following cases were heard at Oxford Magistrates’ Court:

Joanna Elizabeth Checkley, 53, of Pinkhill Lane, Eynsham, was fined £200 for failing to adhere to a community order made by Banbury magistrates on January 9, to comply with unpaid work on February 11, attend unpaid work on March 4 and 6, and failing to provide evidence. Checkley admitted the breach.

Oxford Magistrates Court. NNL-190219-182837009

Simon Charles Cullum, 45, of Castle Street, Banbury, was fined £220 for allowing a vehicle to wait in a prohibited area on Castle Street against a local traffic order and with no Blue Badge on the vehicle on December 13, 2018. Cullum was ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

Mohammed Hussaini, 36, of Sutton Ave, Slough, was fined £660 for breaking the 70mph speed limit on the M40 between Junctions ten and 11 on January 13. His speed was 104mph. Hussaini was ordered to pay a £60 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. His licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

Joanna Coull, 58, of South Side, Steeple Aston, was fined £38 for driving at 38mph in a 30mph speed limit in Ardley Road, Middleton Stoney, on October 11, 2018. Coull was ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. Her driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

Marela Ilie, 30, of Stanbridge Close, Banbury, pleaded guilty to stealing various items from Poundland on May 1. Ilie was given a conditional discharge for six months and ordered to pay a £20 victim surcharge and £30 court costs.

Paul Anthony Wright, 47, of Delapre Drive, Banbury, was convicted of assaulting a police officer in Banbury on September 12, 2018. Wright changed his plea from not guilty to guilty. He was ordered to pay compensation of £150 and court costs of £50.

Hayley Ormerod, 34, of Withycombe Drive, Banbury, pleaded guilty to not having vehicle insurance on September 26, 2018 in Banbury. She was fined £100 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30.

Florin-Mihaela Arsenoiu, 47, of Albert Street, Banbury, pleaded guilty to breaking the 30mph speed limit in Worcester Road, Chipping Norton on August 8, 2018. The speed camera recorded 37mph. Arsenoiu was fined £100 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30. Arsenoiu’s licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

Filippo Giannaula, 48, of Drayton Avenue, Stratford on Avon, was fined £281 for driving at 53mph in a 30mph speed limit in Worcester Road, Chipping Norton, on September 3, 2018. Giannaula pleaded guilty. He was ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. His licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

Sorinel Mihai, 50, of Fergusson Road, Banbury, pleaded guilty to drink driving in a Seat car in West Street, Banbury on May 4. Mihai had 104 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. He was ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work. He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £85 and £85 court costs. Mihai was disqualified from driving for 44 months.

Olegs Podalevics, 56, of Woodgreen Avenue, Banbury, pleaded guilty to drink driving in Warwick Road, Banbury in a black Ford Fiesta on May 5. He had 98 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Podalevics was disqualified from driving for 24 months and ordered to complete 100 hours of unpaid work. He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £85 and court costs of £85.

Lee Bromley, 43, of Jubilee Court, Banbury, was fined £50 for failing to attend supervision following a period in prison. He also failed to keep in touch with the officer responsible and to produce appropriate evidence. Bromley admitted the breach. He pleaded guilty to theft of clothing valued at £122 from H&M, Banbury, on January 16. He was given an eight-week suspended prison sentence. He was ordered to have treatment for drug dependency. He was given 14 days’ suspended prison sentence for failing to meet bail conditions in Banbury on January 30, and in Oxford on February 27. Bromley pleaded guilty.