Who from Banburyshire has appeared in court?

The following cases were heard in Oxford Magistrates’ Court:

Scott John Alexander, 34, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to stealing two cases of beer valued at £12 from McColls store, Banbury on February 17. He pleaded guilty to stealing clothing to the value of £260 from JD Sports on March 5, and also pleaded guilty to stealing two bottles of wine valued at £10 from Tesco on March 11. He was subjected to attend a residential alcohol treatment programme over nine months at Freedom Communities Therapeutic Community. He was ordered to pay a £85 victim surcharge and £40 costs.

Oxford Magistrates Court. NNL-190219-182753009

Svajunas Celcikas, 26, of London Road, Barking, jointly with Tomas Jakavonis, was found guilty of stealing charity clothing of a value unknown from Banbury Council on January 29. He had pleaded not guilty. Celcikas was fined £500 and ordered to pay a £50 victim surcharge and £500 costs.

Tomas Jakavonis, 29, of Kingfisher Street, Newham, London, jointly with Svajunas Celcikas was found guilty of stealing charity clothing of a value unknown from Banbury Council on January 29. He had pleaded not guilty. Jakavonis was fined £500 and ordered to pay a £50 victim surcharge and £500 costs.

Darren Needham, 38, of Sussex Drive, Banbury, pleaded guilty to criminal damage to the window of a car on April 22. He was subjected to a community order requiring him to undertake rehabilitation activity. He was also ordered to pay compensation of £85, a victim surcharge of £85 and court costs of £85.

William George Thomas Beckett, 20, of Nuthatch Way, Langford, Bicester, pleaded guilty to the theft of household goods valued at £479.05 from Sainsbury’s, Banbury, on January 30. Beckett was fined £100, ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Michael Corion, 64, of Manor Road, Adderbury, was fined £660 for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a BMW car between December 20, 2018, and January 17. He was ordered to pay a £66 victim surcharge and court costs of £85. His licence was endorsed with six points. A charge of driving at 35mph in a 30mph limit in Rose Hill, Oxford, on November 23, 2018, was withdrawn.

Fiona Kempsell, 31, of High Acres, Banbury was fined £660 with a £66 victim surcharge and £85 court costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a Ford Fiesta between October 31, and November 28. Her licence was endorsed with six points. A charge of driving at 37mph in a 30mph limit in London Road, Chipping Norton, on October 19, 2018, was withdrawn.

Christopher Brown, 27, of Old Parr Close, Banbury, was fined £220 for travelling on a Great Western Railway at Oxford on November 24, 2018, without a £11.30 ticket. Brown was ordered to pay compensation of £11.30, a victim surcharge of £30 and £160 costs.

Stuart Edward Howarth, 27, of Rosemary Drive, Banbury, was fined £440 for travelling on a Great Western Railway at Oxford on October 27, 2018, without a £11.30 ticket. Howarth was also ordered to pay compensation of £11.30, a victim surcharge of £44 and costs of £160.

Krzysztof Jurkiewicz, 34, of Middleton Road, Banbury, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm in Banbury between February 1 and 28. He was committed to prison for 18 weeks, suspended for 18 months. Magistrates ruled it was an intentional and sustained assault over a period of time causing heavy bruising. A rehabilitation activity requirement was imposed along with a restraining order. Jurkiewicz was ordered to pay compensation of £150, a victim surcharge of £115 and costs of £600. He pleaded guilty to assault in Banbury on September 30, 2018, and was ordered to pay £50 compensation.