Who from Banburyshire has appeared in court?

The following cases were heard at Oxford Magistrates’ Court:

James Stuart Cooper, 35, of c/o 21 West Street pleaded guilty to the theft of chocolates, DVDs and a HP computer memory stick, to a value unknown, having entered WH Smith, Banbury as a trespasser on June 15, 2018. Cooper was ordered to complete 80 hours’ unpaid work and to pay £85 court costs.

Oxford Magistrates Court. NNL-190219-182826009

Claudiu Dumitru, 21, of Ringway, Northampton pleaded guilty to the theft of fragrances valued at £795.50, jointly with Marin Moisa, from Debenhams, Banbury on April 19. Dumitru was fined £300 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85. Dumitru was fined £100 for having committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge for stealing power tools worth £100 from B&M Bargains, Rugby on March 26.

Marin Moisa, 54, of Ringway Northampton pleaded guilty to the theft of fragrances worth £795.50 from Debenhams, jointly with Claudiu Dumitru, on April 19. Moisa was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

Christopher Sinclair, 54, of Somerton Road, Upper Heyford was given a four month suspended prison sentence for the theft of alcohol, cheese and tea towels from Sainsbury’s store, Banbury. Magistrates handed down the sentence because of Sinclair’s previous history and failure to change his ways. He was ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge.

Hannah Louise Ryan, 38, of Bretch Hill, Banbury was fined £100 for driving at 39mph in a 30mph speed limit in Wroxton on November 24, 2018. Ryan was not disqualified under the totting up system because disqualification would result in her losing her job and being unable to support her godchildren and son financially. She was ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. Her licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

Klint Edward Janulis, 39, of Freehold Street, Lower Heyford was fined £660 for drink driving on Northampton Road, Weston-on-the-Green on November 1, 2018. He had 77 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Janulis pleaded not guilty but was convicted. He was also ordered to pay a £66 victim surcharge and £750 court costs. He was disqualified from driving for 20 months but this was suspended pending an appeal.

Andrew Paul McLaughlin, 53, of Portal Drive North, Upper Heyford was fined £461 with a £46 victim surcharge and £85 court costs for driving without insurance on the A41, Bicester on November 16, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for 14 days.

Tanya Christine Thomson, 38, of Ruskin Walk, Bicester pleaded guilty to stealing food and alcohol valued at £90.83 from Sainsbury’s store on April 19. She was fined £100 and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge. Thompson also pleaded guilty to stealing toiletries and a shaver valued at £83.30 from Superdrug, Bicester on April 19 for which she was fined £100. She was fined £100 for breaking bail conditions on May 3. Thompson was also fined £100 for committing an offence while under a period of conditional discharge for the theft of £110 worth of cosmetics from Boots, Castle Quay, Banbury on December 10, 2018.

Kyle Francis, 26, of Swift Drive, Bodicote was convicted of assaulting a woman in Banbury on October 18, 2018. He was ordered to attend a course called Building Better Relationships. Francis was also ordered to undertake 150 hours’ unpaid work, pay an £85 victim surcharge and costs of £200.

Damien Henry Keyte, 33, of Poolside Close, Banbury pleaded guilty to drink driving in a Vauxhall Corsa in Britannia Road, Banbury on April 20. He had 61 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 with £85 court costs. Keyte was disqualified from driving for 16 months.

Lydia Frances Chapman, 25, of Cornish Terrace, Cornish Road, Chipping Norton pleaded guilty to drink driving in Marigold Square, Carterton on April 19. She had 131 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Chapman was disqualified for 36 months. A community order was made requiring her to undertake a rehabilitation activity and ordered to complete 100 hours’ unpaid work. She was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £85 and £85 court costs.