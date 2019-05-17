Who from Banburyshire has appeared in court?

The following cases were heard at Oxford Magistrates’ Court:

Cathleen Needle, aka Cathleen Barbara Anne Coffey, 47, of Bretch Hill, Banbury pleaded guilty to failing to provide a breathalyser specimen for analysis on April 9 to determine an offence under the Road Traffic Act, 1988. Needle was disqualified for 12 months, fined £100 and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge.

Sebastian Tobias Nicholas Brock, 30, pleaded guilty to the theft of Gucci aftershave worth £110 from Debenhams, Banbury on January 9. Brock was given a 12-month conditional discharge and was ordered to pay a £20 victim surcharge.

Charles Cranfield Frampton, 42, of Little Compton was fined £236 for driving a Citroen on the A44 Worcester Road, Chipping Norton on August 7, 2018 at 38mph in contravention of the 30 mph speed limit. Frampton was ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and court costs of £85. He was disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

Artur Cibinski, 43, of Miller Close, Upper Heyford was fined £72 for driving at 38mph in a 30mph speed limit at Hithercroft Road, Wallingford on August 1, 2018. Cibinski was not disqualified via the totting up process because of mitigating circumstances – the effect on his employees, the impact on his family, home and finances. He was ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. Cibninski’s licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

A Banbury woman was fined £660 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £66 and £176 costs for failing to send her child regularly to North Oxfordshire Academy between January 8 and March 12.

Simon Peachey, 30, of Hailey Crescent, Chipping Norton pleaded guilty to drink driving in a VW Golf on the A40 at Witney on April 12. He had 56 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Peachey was disqualified from driving for 16 months, fined £300 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 with £85 court costs.

Susan Christine Forbes, 28, of Aldous Drive, Bloxham pleaded guilty to drink driving in a Peugeot car in Twyford Road, Adderbury on March 24. Forbes had 66 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. She was disqualified for 36 months, fined £120 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and court costs of £85. Forbes also pleaded guilty to driving without a licence on the same occasion. There was no separate penalty for this offence.

Zenon Steer,32, pleaded guilty to being in possession of an offensive weapon – a knuckle duster – at Banbury Railway Station on August 26, 2018. Steer, of Salters Lane, Redditch was ordered to complete 80 hours’ unpaid work, to pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. He was ordered to complete another 80 hours’ unpaid work (to be run concurrently with those for the first offence) for using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour at the station. He also pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis for which there was no separate penalty. The knuckle duster and cannabis were forfeited and destroyed. Steer was ordered to complete another spell of 80 hours’ unpaid work (to be run concurrently with those for the first offence) for producing cannabis at a house in Salters Lane, Redditch. He pleaded guilty. The hydroponic equipment, cannabis plants, scales, jars and containers containing cannabis were forfeited and destroyed.

Christopher William Peter Waite, 36, of Middleton Road, Banbury was fined £660 for driving without insurance in Croft Road, Aylesbury on December 20, 2018. He was ordered to pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. Waite’s driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

Bruce Michael Lindley, 53, of Middle Hill, Hook Norton was fined £100 for driving at 69mph in a 50mph speed limit on the A34 Botley Interchange. He was ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge, £85 court costs and four penalty points.