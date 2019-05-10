Who from Banburyshire has appeared in court?

The following cases were heard at Oxford Magistrates’ Court:

Hannah Rebecca Barr, 25, of Nursery Drive, Banbury pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly at Oxford Railway Station on March 31. She was fined £200 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and £85 court costs.

Hasan Zubair, 18, aka Biggy, of Broad Street, Banbury pleaded guilty to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of unlawful violence towards two men in Banbury on December 29. Zubair was given a conditional discharge and was ordered to pay two amounts of £30 in compensation. A screwdriver was forfeited and destroyed by Thames Valley Police.

Casey Samuel McNutt, 25, of Edinburgh Way, Banbury admitted breaching a community order by failing to comply with a rehabilitation requirement and unpaid work. McNutt’s unpaid work order was increased by ten hours to 90 hours.

Christopher Sinclair, 54, of Somerton Road, Upper Heyford admitted breaching a community order for a rehabilitation requirement made by magistrates on January 25. The order was imposed in respect of a conviction for theft of alcohol and pillows valued at £591.50 from Tesco store, Abingdon on January 12. The community order was revoked and Sinclair was given a 12-week suspended prison sentence.

Sebastian Jastrzebski, 31, of Windrush, Banbury admitted failing to comply with an unpaid work order made by Banbury magistrates on December 5, 2018. The breach related to two dates on December 30, 2018 and January 13, 2019 He was fined £50.

Anthony John Edward Baugh, 32, of no fixed abode pleaded guilty to theft of Lynx deodorant valued at £208.41 from Bargain Buys, Banbury on February 27. He was sentenced to four weeks in prison because of the seriousness of the offence in the light of his previous convictions. Baugh was ordered to pay compensation of £208.41, a victim surcharge of £115 and court costs of £85.

Josh Luke Hawes, 22, of Beaumaris Close, Banbury pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman in Broad Street, Banbury on October 14, 2018. Hawes was ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work, to pay compensation of £100, a victim surcharge of £85 and court costs of £105.

Junior Averillo, 31, of Vicarage Court, Calthorpe Road, Banbury pleaded guilty to receiving stolen goods, namely a cash register, to a value unknown, belonging to Easington Post Office. Averillo was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £40 compensation.

Faisal Ali Saddiq, 32, of Townsend, Banbury was fined £200 for using a mobile phone while driving on the M40 on December 7, 2018. He was fined a further £400 for breaking the 70 mph speed limit on the same motorway. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £40 and £85 court costs. Saddiq’s licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

Christopher Michael Orwa, 40, pleaded guilty to possession of restricted or prohibited tobacco products contrary to Customs and Excise rules. Orwa was ordered to complete 80 hours of unpaid work, to pay £1,000 compensation, an £85 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

Vasile-Catalin Patru, 25, of Windrush, Banbury pleaded guilty to drink driving in Oxford Road, Adderbury in an Audi car on April 6. He had 43 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Patru was fined £426 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £42 and £85 court costs. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Costel-Bogdan Topala, 33, of Balmoral Avenue, Banbury pleaded guilty to drink driving in Bloxham Road, Banbury in a VW Passat car on April 7. He had 48 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Topala was disqualified from driving for 12 months, fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.