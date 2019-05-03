Who from Banburyshire has appeared in court?

The following cases were heard in Oxford Magistrates’ Court:

Amy Wilkowski, 21, of Osney Close, Hook Norton was fined £660 for failure to give information relating to the identification of a rider/driver alleged to be guilty of an offence. She was ordered to pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. Wilkowski’s driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

Kristian Paul Maroney, 23, of Portway, Banbury pleaded guilty to driving with cocaine in his blood above the specified limit on the A40 at Oxford on December 29, 2018. Maroney was disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving for 18 months, fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. Maroney also pleaded guilty to driving without a licence; there was no separate penalty for this. He pleaded guilty to driving without insurance and was fined a further £120.

Philip Addison, 61, of Windsor Close, King’s Sutton pleaded guilty to driving a Citroen Berlingo at 36mph in a 30mph limit in Botley Road, Oxford on July 29, 2018. He was fined £100 and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge. Addison’s licence was endorsed with three points .

Douglas McLennan, 36, of Waller Drive, Banbury pleaded guilty to driving a VW transporter with four microgrammes of cannabis in one litre of blood on the Bloxham Road, Banbury on January 18. McLennan was disqualified for 12 months, fined £500 and ordered to pay a £50 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

Charlie Braggins, 19, of Edmunds Road, Banbury pleaded guilty to failing to complete an unpaid work requirement. He was fined £150 and ordered to pay costs of £60.

Daniel Lewis Oakes, 32, of Foscote Rise, Banbury admitted breaching a court-ordered supervision order requirement. He was fined £50 and ordered to pay £60 costs.

Naadar Hussain, 39, of Ferndale Road, Banbury was fined £220 for driving in The Fairway, Banbury without a licence. He was ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge with £85 costs.

Jessica Rose Day, 26, of Evans Way, Chipping Norton was fined £40 for driving without a licence on Walterbush Way, Chipping Norton on January 7. Day was ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. Her licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

Gavin John Source, 38, of Waller Drive, Banbury pleaded guilty to criminal damage by damaging a window at a home in Prescott Avenue, Banbury. Source was fined £200 and ordered to pay compensation of £150. He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and £150 costs.

Darren Mark Andrew Stevens, 43, of Bourton Road, Banbury pleaded guilty to assault in Broughton Road, Banbury on March 10. Stevens was ordered to complete 40 hours’ unpaid work and to attend a treatment programme for alcohol dependency. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £85 and court costs of £85.

Luke Blake Wickham, 23, of Lincoln Close, Banbury pleaded guilty to sending text messages and telephone calls to a woman conveying false information, knowing it would cause distress or anxiety. Wickham was ordered to work 60 hours unpaid and to pay a victim surcharge of £85 and court costs of £85.

Darren Card, 38, of Ruscote Avenue, Banbury was fined £220 for driving at 40mph in a 30mph speed limit in Woodstock Road, Oxford on August 31, 2018. Card was ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. His licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

Jagdip Singh Gill, 45, of Mold Crescent, Banbury was fined £200 for driving at 47mph in a 30mph speed limit in Marston Road, Oxford.on August 26, 2018. Gill was ordered to pay £30 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. His licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

Susan Reddy, 55, of Dover Avenue, Banbury was fined £660 for failure to give information relating to the identification of a rider/driver alleged to be guilty of an offence. She was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £66 and £85 costs. Her licence was endorsed with six penalty points.