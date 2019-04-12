Who from Banburyshire has appeared in court?

The following cases were heard at Oxford Magistrates’ Court:

Theresa Jayne Hartland, 54, of Pill Lane, Little Compton was fined £660 for failure to give information relating to the identification of a driver. Hartland was ordered to pay £66 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. Her driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

Oxford Magistrates Court. NNL-190219-182804009

Sorrel Cannon, 23, of Ribston Close, Banbury pleaded guilty to being in possession of a knuckle duster in a lay-by in Wroxton on February 24. He was ordered to complete 160 hours’ unpaid work and to pay £85 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. Cannon also pleaded guilty to being in possession of cocaine for which he was ordered to work 160 hours unpaid. The knuckle duster and cocaine were forfeited and destroyed. Cannon admitted breaching a community order made by Banbury magistrates in respect of two assaults on April 7, 2018. He was ordered to undertake 160 hours’ unpaid work in each instance.

Alexandros Xanthpoulos, 22, Horsefair, Banbury was fined £200 for exceeding the 70mph speed limit on the M40 between junctions ten and nine on January 4. He was ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 court costs and his licence was endorsed with four points.

Diness Rasaratnam, 30, of Gloucester Street, Faringdon, pleaded guilty to drink driving a Mercedes in Richmond Street, King’s Sutton on January 14. Rasaratnam had 267 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood. He was disqualified from driving for 48 months, fined £110 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30.

Steven Robert Coulter, 34, of Wykham Place, Banbury pleaded guilty to assaulting a Banbury woman on March 12. Magistrates imposed a restraining order and fined Coulter £80. He was ordered to pay £50 compensation, a £30 victim surcharge and £40 costs. Coulter also pleaded guilty to criminal damage to a coat and was ordered to pay a further £60 compensation.

Nathan Andrew Moreby, aka Mark Anthony Best, 35, of Jubilee Court, Banbury pleaded guilty to possession of heroin in Banbury on March 1. He was fined £100 and ordered to pay £30 victim surcharge. The heroin was forfeited and destroyed.

Christopher Trett, 29, of Windrush, Banbury was fined £660 for failure to give information relating to the identification of a driver. He was ordered to pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. Trett was also disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.