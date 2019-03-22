Who from Banburyshire has appeared in court?

The following cases were heard at Oxford Magistrates Court:

Cosmin Mihai, 38, of Dun Romin Park, Whitfield Road, Brackley pleaded guilty to assault on December 16, 2018 at Diamond Farm, Islip Road, Bletchingdon. Mihai was ordered to undertake 200 hours’ unpaid work. He was also ordered to pay £85 court costs and an £85 victim surcharge. Mihai also pleaded guilty to damaging a mobile phone on the same day. He was ordered to complete 200 hours’ unpaid work.

Esme Kate Earl, 20, of Marlborough Croft, Brackley pleaded guilty to drink driving in Great Tew on December 3o, 2018. Earl had 82 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood. She was disqualified for 12 months, fined £136 and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

Matthew Adams, 38, of Whitton Close, Greatworth was fined £400 for driving in Howes Lane, Bicester without insurance on October 17, 2018. Adams was fined a further £133 for having no valid test certificate on the car. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £40 and court costs of £85. His licence was endorsed with six points.

Rupert Casstles, 51, of Lidstone, Chipping Norton was given two 12-week suspended sentences (to run concurrently) for drink driving twice within a three-day period (January 29 and February 1). The first was in a Mitsubishi Outlander at Chipping Norton when Casstles had 123 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath; the second in the same car near Clapton on the Hill, Glos on February 1. On this occasion he had 105 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood. Magistrates imposed the suspended prison sentence because there were two incidents, both with high readings and so close in time. One incident involved a collision. Casstles was ordered to undertake 200 hours’ unpaid work for each offence. He was disqualified for 36 months and ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 court costs for each offence. Casstles pleaded guilty to both offences.

Ella Laura Hicks, 34, of London Road, Chipping Norton pleaded guilty to drink driving in a Range Rover car on November 19, 2018 at Swerford. She had 97 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood. Hicks was disqualified for 14 months and fined £380. She was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £38 and £85 court costs.

Neil Chapman, 54, of St Thomas Street, Deddington was disqualified for six months and fined £600 for driving at 44mph in a 30mph speed limit on Aynho Road, Adderbury on July 2, 2018. Chapman was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £60 and court costs of £85.

Sam Pearce, 29, of Market Street, Chipping Norton was sent to prison for four weeks for failing to provide a specimen on March 19, 2018 having driven a vehicle and being asked to do so by police. Pearce was also disqualified from driving for 12 months. He pleaded guilty to harrassment and breach a restraining order and to a charge of criminal damage to the value of £78 of a cell at Abingdon Police Station. He pleaded guilty to using threatening, insulting or offensive words to two police officers at Abingdon Police Station.