'We don’t have a home and have lost our livelihood': Banbury family launch appeal after home is damaged in crash
The online fundraiser was set up by 17-year-old Abdul Tahir after his family's home was damaged during the early hours of Monday (August 18).
Abdul - who lives with his parents, his grandmother (who is in her 70s), and his three younger siblings - hopes to raise £3,500.
Their home on Woodgreen Avenue was damaged when a vehicle crashed into their car, parked outside, which collided with their house.
The money will go towards repairing their home’s front wall and repairing or replacing their car, which Abdul’s father uses for taxi work.
Abdul said: “Now we don't have a home and have lost our only car too, which my dad uses to work and get by.
“He struggles with work and works seven nights a week just trying to pay our bills, council tax and everything else. I also try to help, but my job doesn't pay well.
“I have college starting soon, and I'm really scared because we are left without a home. We have a hotel for two nights, but after that, we have to find somewhere to stay, and it's a really hard, painful situation for us. Anything will be appreciated greatly.”
The family said that ‘people wearing masks’ were responsible for the damage caused on Monday.
He said: “We were asleep when all of a sudden a few people in masks started smashing my dad’s windscreen, and as soon as we started recording, they got in and rammed the car right into our house, leaving our front wall broken, the car at a total loss and a lot of damage.”
Several households on the street were evacuated, but thankfully, no one was reported as injured following the incident.
A 19-year-old man and a 28-year-old man, both from Banbury, were arrested on Monday morning on suspicion of criminal damage.
Police also arrested a 59-year-old man from Banbury on Monday afternoon on suspicion of criminal damage.
Anyone with information that may assist the police’s investigation is asked to call 101 and quote the reference number 43250421142.
For more information or to donate to Abdul’s appeal visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/family-attack