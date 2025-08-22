'We don’t have a home and have lost our livelihood': Banbury family launch appeal after home is damaged in crash

By Jack Ingham
Published 22nd Aug 2025, 17:17 BST
A Banbury family has launched an appeal after a crash outside their home caused significant damage to their car and house.

The online fundraiser was set up by 17-year-old Abdul Tahir after his family's home was damaged during the early hours of Monday (August 18).

Most Popular

Abdul - who lives with his parents, his grandmother (who is in her 70s), and his three younger siblings - hopes to raise £3,500.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Their home on Woodgreen Avenue was damaged when a vehicle crashed into their car, parked outside, which collided with their house.

A Banbury family has launched a fundraiser after a car crash on Monday caused damage to their home and car.placeholder image
A Banbury family has launched a fundraiser after a car crash on Monday caused damage to their home and car.

The money will go towards repairing their home’s front wall and repairing or replacing their car, which Abdul’s father uses for taxi work.

Abdul said: “Now we don't have a home and have lost our only car too, which my dad uses to work and get by.

“He struggles with work and works seven nights a week just trying to pay our bills, council tax and everything else. I also try to help, but my job doesn't pay well.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I have college starting soon, and I'm really scared because we are left without a home. We have a hotel for two nights, but after that, we have to find somewhere to stay, and it's a really hard, painful situation for us. Anything will be appreciated greatly.”

The crash caused significant damage to the family's home and car.placeholder image
The crash caused significant damage to the family's home and car.

The family said that ‘people wearing masks’ were responsible for the damage caused on Monday.

He said: “We were asleep when all of a sudden a few people in masks started smashing my dad’s windscreen, and as soon as we started recording, they got in and rammed the car right into our house, leaving our front wall broken, the car at a total loss and a lot of damage.”

Several households on the street were evacuated, but thankfully, no one was reported as injured following the incident.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A 19-year-old man and a 28-year-old man, both from Banbury, were arrested on Monday morning on suspicion of criminal damage.

Police also arrested a 59-year-old man from Banbury on Monday afternoon on suspicion of criminal damage.

Anyone with information that may assist the police’s investigation is asked to call 101 and quote the reference number 43250421142.

For more information or to donate to Abdul’s appeal visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/family-attack

News you can trust since 1838
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice