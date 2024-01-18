News you can trust since 1838
'We are devasted' - Family’s tribute to Banbury man Neil Comins who died after violent attack in town

The family of Neil Comins, who died following an incident in Banbury, have released a tribute to him.
By Jack Ingham
Published 18th Jan 2024, 11:30 GMT
Mr Comins died following an attack in Cope Road on January 3.

Paying tribute to him, his family said: “We are devastated by the horrifically violent act that has taken Neil from us.

“He may not have been perfect but he was and always will be a beloved son and brother that will forever be truly missed.

The family of Neil Comins have released a tribute to him.The family of Neil Comins have released a tribute to him.
“We would like to thank and acknowledge the hard work of the paramedics, nurses and doctors who did their utmost to save Neil’s life.

“We ask for privacy whilst we come to terms with the senseless loss of Neil’s life.”

As part of the investigation, police have charged 39-year-old Janaed Akhtar (January 10) with murder and perverting the course of justice, and a 48-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and bailed until March 21.