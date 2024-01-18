The family of Neil Comins, who died following an incident in Banbury, have released a tribute to him.

Mr Comins died following an attack in Cope Road on January 3.

Paying tribute to him, his family said: “We are devastated by the horrifically violent act that has taken Neil from us.

“He may not have been perfect but he was and always will be a beloved son and brother that will forever be truly missed.

“We would like to thank and acknowledge the hard work of the paramedics, nurses and doctors who did their utmost to save Neil’s life.

“We ask for privacy whilst we come to terms with the senseless loss of Neil’s life.”