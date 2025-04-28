Watch, designer belts and T-shirt stolen during burglary of Kineton property

By Jack Ingham
Published 28th Apr 2025, 11:01 BST
Police have appealed for information after a watch, several designer belts and a Gucci T-shirt were stolen during the burglary of a property in Kineton.

Warwickshire Police believe the property was burgled sometime between 2:15pm and 5:15pm on March 21.

They ask that people contact them immediately if they are offered any of the stolen items for sale locally.

Police also ask anyone with information that could assist the investigation, contact them on via 101 or on their website: here quoting crime reference 23/12002/25

Alternatively information can be reported via CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555111

