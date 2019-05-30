Watch dangerous driver being chased by police around Bicester estate

A man from Bicester has been jailed after failing to stop for police and speeding around a housing estate in pursuit, 'putting members of the public at risk'.

Danny Rayson pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, and driving without insurance in a hearing at Oxford Crown Court on May 9.

The 28-year-old man, of Pine Close, Garsington, was sentenced to eight months in prison at the same court on May 16.

At around 5.45pm on August 8, 2018, officers from the Joint Operations Unit for Roads Policing were alerted by local officers of a vehicle that had failed to stop in Purslane Drive.

The vehicle, being driven by Rayson, made off across a number of pavements and recreational grounds.

Officers from the roads policing unit took over the pursuit of Rayson, who drove on the wrong side of traffic bollards.

Danny Rayson goes around bollards to escape police during a pursuit in Bicester. Photo: Thames Valley Police

Due to the nature of Rayson’s driving, the pursuit was called off due to the risk to members of the public, but Rayson was later interviewed and summonsed to court.

PC Brian Perry of the joint operations unit for roads policing, based at Bicester, said: “The manner of Rayson’s driving put members of the public, including children, as well officers at risk.

“The decision was taken to halt the pursuit at the point that Rayson was identified, but following an investigation, Rayson was arrested on April 12, and charged the same day.

“After pleading guilty, Rayson has now been sentenced to a term of imprisonment where he can reflect upon his actions that day.

“Thames Valley Police will not tolerate any incident of dangerous driving and will always act to prevent injury to other road users.

“Rayson will also serve a lengthy disqualification after completing his prison sentence.”