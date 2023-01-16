Warwickshire Police seize McLaren from speedy teenager caught doing 122mph - just two days after he bought it
A speedy teenager driver has his new McLaren seized by police - just two days after he bought it.
Updated 16th Jan 2023, 9:01am
The 18-year-old driver drew attention to himself when he drove along the M40 in Warwickshire at speeds of up to 122 miles per hour in front of a marked police car.
"We stopped the vehicle and unfortunately the driver was unable to show any insurance to us, having just purchased the car two days ago," said Warwickshire Police's UPO Unit.
The driver had his vehicle seized.