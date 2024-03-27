Warwickshire Hunt will appear in court over alleged killing of fox in the county

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Warwickshire Hunt will appear in court over the alleged killing of a fox.

Benjamin Halsall, 23 from Whatcote Road, Shipston-on-Stour, has been charged with Hunting a Wild Mammal With Dogs under the Hunting Act 2004, along with Warwickshire Hunt Limited, from Kidlington, Oxfordshire.

They will appear in Leamington Spa Magistrates Court on May 31.