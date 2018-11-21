Warrants executed in connection with Oxfordshire cash machine thefts

A number of people have been arrested after Thames Valley Police conducted several warrants in connection with a series of ATM burglaries in Oxfordshire.

On Wednesday, November 21, officers from Thames Valley Police, working alongside partners from Wiltshire Police, Gloucestershire Police, West Mercia Police, the National Crime Agency, South West Regional Organised Crime Unit (ROCU) and West Midlands ROCU, conducted a number of early morning warrants.

Partners from the Government Agency Intelligence Network (GAIN) and the Regional Disruption Team also assisted with the warrants.

The warrants were carried out as part of Operation Shire, which is an ongoing investigation into cash machine thefts across Oxfordshire, Gloucestershire, Wiltshire and Worcestershire.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Jim Holmes, of Force CID based at Banbury police station, said: “This was a Thames Valley Police-led series of warrants executed at several addresses across four counties, Oxfordshire, Gloucestershire, Wiltshire and Warwickshire.

“The warrants are part of an investigation into cash machine raids.

“We have recovered one confirmed stolen firearm, large quantities of cash, quantities of drugs, large quantities of suspected stolen car parts, suspected stolen jewellery and suspected stolen power tools.”

In total, seven people were arrested:

• A 39-year-old man from Cheltenham arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to burgle.

• A 43-year-old man from Evesham arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to burgle.

• A 38-year-old man from Carterton arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to burgle

• A 31-year-old woman from Carterton arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice.

• An 18-year-old man from Cheltenham arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to burgle

• A 53-year-old man from Evesham arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to burgle

• A 17-year-old boy from Faringdon arrested on suspicion of burglary

They all remain in police custody at this time.

Detective Inspector Jim Holmes added: “Thames Valley Police is committed to preventing such offences, and we would urge anyone who has any information about any similar such raids to call us on our non-emergency number 101, or via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”