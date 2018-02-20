Warning not to assist wanted criminals after Oxfordshire arrests

Friends and family of wanted criminals are urged to call police after four people were arrested in Oxfordshire in an operation to crackdown on offenders evading justice.

Twelve men and two women were arrested between January 30, and February 1, across parts of Berkshire, Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire as part of Operation Reaper.

A total of 96 arrest attempts were made by a team of officers as part of the operation which aims to reduce the number of people wanted in connection with offences.

Those arrested were facing a variety of offences which include assault, burglary and theft but had failed to appear at court hearings.

Detective Sergeant Granville Williams, who led the operation, said: “This operation is part of ongoing measures put in place by Thames Valley Police to increase positive outcomes for victims.

“I would like to urge friends and family members of any wanted individuals to contact police or they could risk criminal proceedings by assisting offenders.

“I am particularly pleased that officers not directly linked to the operation were also able to play their part by remaining vigilant for those who were wanted.

“This operational activity is set to continue over the coming months.”