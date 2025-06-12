Warning issued after reports of youngsters playing 'chicken with cars' on busy road in Brackley
Northamptonshire Police have advised parents to check in on their children following several reports of kids crossing the paths of cars on Halse Road over the past few days.
The children are said to be between the ages of ten and 16 and were carrying a mixture of skateboards and scooters.
A spokesperson for the police said: “This is hugely risky at any time but especially with a combination of visual difficulties for drivers due to evening sun filtering through the trees in the area.
“Please check in with your children and encourage them to utilise the skatepark as a much more suitable environment.”
To make a crime report to Northamptonshire Police, call 999 in case of an emergency situation or visit the force’s website at: https://www.northants.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/