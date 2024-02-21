News you can trust since 1838
Warning for Banbury residents after incident with 'verbally abusive' tree surgeon

Banbury area residents have been warned about a 'verbally abusive' tree surgeon following an incident yesterday (Tuesday February 20).
By Jack Ingham
Published 21st Feb 2024, 16:13 GMT
Updated 21st Feb 2024, 16:47 GMT
Police have appealed for anyone with information regarding the incident that occurred on Lodge Close in Banbury at around 11.45am to contact them.

The incident took place after a man approached a resident of the street and offered to cut down a tree in her garden, which he said was dangerous.

A spokesperson for the police said: "A man was verbally abusive towards a woman in her fifties after she declined his offer to cut down trees. He then left in a small silver van with a black rack on the roof."The offender is described as white, around 5ft 5ins tall, with brown hair and was wearing a high-visibility jacket.

Police have appealed for information after a tree surgeon was abusive to a member of the public yesterday.

"Anyone with information should call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43240081107.

"Alternatively, provide information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or via its website."