Warning for Banbury residents after incident with 'verbally abusive' tree surgeon

Police have appealed for anyone with information regarding the incident that occurred on Lodge Close in Banbury at around 11.45am to contact them.

The incident took place after a man approached a resident of the street and offered to cut down a tree in her garden, which he said was dangerous.

A spokesperson for the police said: "A man was verbally abusive towards a woman in her fifties after she declined his offer to cut down trees. He then left in a small silver van with a black rack on the roof."The offender is described as white, around 5ft 5ins tall, with brown hair and was wearing a high-visibility jacket.

"Anyone with information should call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43240081107.