Volkswagen Golf stolen during car key burglary in Banbury area village

South Northamptonshire Police have launched an appeal for witnesses to a car key burglary in the village of Chipping Warden.

The burglary happened between 11pm on Wednesday March 2 and 8am on Thursday March 3 at a home in Allens Orchard, Chipping Warden.

The offenders broke into the property through the back door and once inside stole the keys to a grey Volkswagen Golf. The offender(s) then stole the VW Golf from the driveway of the property.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting crime reference number: 22000125085.

You can also report to the police online using the Northamptonshire Police website here: https://www.northants.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime

Information about crime prevention can found on the Northamptonshire Police website here: https://www.northants.police.uk/cp/crime-prevention/