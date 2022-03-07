Volkswagen Golf stolen during car key burglary in Banbury area village
Burglary happened during the overnight hours of an evening last week
South Northamptonshire Police have launched an appeal for witnesses to a car key burglary in the village of Chipping Warden.
The burglary happened between 11pm on Wednesday March 2 and 8am on Thursday March 3 at a home in Allens Orchard, Chipping Warden.
The offenders broke into the property through the back door and once inside stole the keys to a grey Volkswagen Golf. The offender(s) then stole the VW Golf from the driveway of the property.
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting crime reference number: 22000125085.
You can also report to the police online using the Northamptonshire Police website here: https://www.northants.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime
Information about crime prevention can found on the Northamptonshire Police website here: https://www.northants.police.uk/cp/crime-prevention/
You can also provide confidential information should you wish to remain anonymous. These calls can be made to the Independent Charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or through their website here: www.crimestoppers-uk.org