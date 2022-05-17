Violent robbers cover man's mouth and push him over before stealing his £130,000 watch in Oxford

A group of violent robbers covered a man's mouth and pushed him over before stealing his £130,000 watch in Oxford.

Thames Valley Police has releasing these images of four men who may have vital information about a robbery.

At around 1.40pm on Saturday (May 14), the victim, a man in his thirties, was sat on a bench outside St Aldate’s Church in St Aldate’s.

Unknown to him, he had been followed by a group of four men.

Two of the men approached the victim and asked him if the church was open, to which he replied that he did not know.

Without warning or threat, the offenders covered the victim’s mouth, pushed him back off the bench, took his Richard Mille watch, worth about £130,000, from his wrist and ran away.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Charles Smith, based at Oxford police station, said: “This was a violent robbery of a high value watch from a visitor to Oxford.

The Richard Mille watch, worth about £130,000

“The offence was calculated and organised in nature and happened in broad daylight in a busy street in the city centre.

“I would like to appeal to anybody who recognises the men in these images to please get in touch as I believe they may have information in connection with this incident.

“Furthermore, if you witnessed the robbery or have any other information relating to it, such as if you recognise the watch, please come forward.

“You can do so by either making a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43220208785.