Violent disorder and pyrotechnic offences during Banbury United league game this week.

The police are investigating several offences in connection with the National League North match between Banbury United FC and Chester FC on Tuesday.

During the game, match stewards and police officers broke up an incident of violent disorder and firework offences that involved a large number of supporters from both clubs.

Officers also broke up an incident of violent disorder after the match on Tramway Road near the ground, involving both sets of supporters.

Dedicated football officer PC Jon Evans said: “We have started an investigation into violent disorder and pyrotechnic offences, which took place at the Banbury United FC and Chester FC fixture at the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium on Tuesday, involving both sets of supporters.

“Resources have had to be diverted from their regular duties to deal with these incidents, and this may have had some impact on the service we are able to provide to the wider public.

“However, we will always maintain our ability to respond to incidents where threat, harm and risk is at its greatest.

“This comes after other investigations were launched into alleged offences at two other Banbury United fixtures this season.

“There is an investigation under way due to disorder before, during and after the Banbury United and Hereford United FC fixture on August 27 this year, involving both sets of supporters.

“We are also still investigating an alleged racially aggravated assault and public order offence at the Bracknell Town FC and Banbury United FA Cup fourth qualifying round fixture on the October 15.

“We are working with Banbury United and partner agencies to deal with these issues but we are also appealing to the majority of genuine Puritans supporters to help with this.

“If you are at a game and see or hear something which shouldn’t be happening at a football match, then make the club aware.

“If you have any information relating to our ongoing investigations, then please contact us.

