'Violent and manipulative' paedophile convicted of multiple sexual offences against girl in Banbury

Police have praised the brave victim for coming forward and giving evidence against him
By The Newsroom
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 21:55 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 21:57 BST

A 'violent and manipulative' paedophile has been convicted of multiple sexual offences against a girl in Banbury.

Lionel Wood, aged 80, of Didbrook End, Broadway, Worcestershire, was found guilty by a unanimous jury verdict of five counts of indecent assault on a girl under the age of 14 following a four-day trial at Oxford Crown Court.

The charges relate to a string of offences that occurred from 1980-1984.

Wood was arrested on January 26 last year and was charged the following June.

Wood has been remanded in custody and will be sentenced at Oxford Crown Court on August 14.

Investigating Officer, Detective Constable Bryn Smith said: “Lionel Wood is a paedophile who used his violent and manipulative nature to control a very young child and force them to take part in sexual acts during the 1980s.

“Wood regarded everyone around him as property to do with as he wished and would lash out violently if he was ever questioned.

“Wood is a devious and brutal man, who, during the police investigation into his offending lied to his family and friends and frustrated the investigation with lies.

“He attempted to deceive the court by stating he had issues with his memory when being cross-examined.

“Wood pleaded not guilty throughout his trial in the face of mounting evidence against him.

“By doing so he made his victim have to endure the harrowing experience of attending court to relive the physical and mental pain of the experiences she had at his hands.

“The victim in this matter carried her secret for many years before the burden was too much for her to bear any more.

“She courageously came forward and contacted Thames Valley Police in 2019.

“After her childhood was destroyed by this man she bravely worked with specialist police officers for three years to bring Lionel Wood to justice with the full support of her family.

“She was terrified by him and no amount of sentence will change that.

“Hopefully now that Lionel Wood is facing a lengthy jail sentence she can be given some peace.

“I commend her bravery and hope that this conviction will act as a stepping stone to a confident and fulfilling future which she thoroughly deserves."

“I would encourage anyone who has been a victim of a sexual abuse to come forward and report it to police. You will be listened to and supported by experienced officers and staff.”