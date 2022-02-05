Village store and Post Office burgled near Banbury

Offenders used a vehicle to pull the doors off of the Sulgrave village store and Post Office during the burglary. They then made an unsuccessful attempt to use the vehicle to steal the safe, and fled the location with the shop's till.

The burglary happened between 1 and 1.20am early this morning, Saturday February 5.

A spokesperson for the South Northamptonshire and Daventry Neighbourhood Policing Team said: "Officers are actively investigating this crime and are appealing for any witness information.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"If you noticed anything suspicious in the area or have any CCTV, doorbell camera or dash camera footage covering the area between these times, or in the nearby area that may have captured any suspicious activity please contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 using reference number: 22000071289.

Anyone with information about the burglary can also report it using the Northamptonshire Police website here: https://www.northants.police.uk/.../how-to-report-a-crime/You can provide information anonymously using the Independent Charity Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org