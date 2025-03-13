Video shows the moment police arrest shocked Ugandan High Court Judge for modern slavery offences in Oxfordshire

This was the moment when police arrested a shocked Ugandan High Court Judge and a UN Criminal Tribunal Judge for modern slavery offences in Oxfordshire.

And today (Thursday March 13) Lydia Mugambe, aged 49, of Lyne Road, Kidlington, has been found guilty by a unanimous Oxford Crown Court jury of:

One count of conspiring to do an act to facilitate the commission of a breach of UK immigration law by a non UK national

One count of requiring a person to perform forced or compulsory labour

One count of conspiracy to intimidate a witness.

Mugambe was found guilty by a majority verdict of:

One count of arranging or facilitating travel of another person with a view to exploitation.

On February 10, 2023, Thames Valley Police received a report that the victim in this case, a woman, was being held as a slave by Mugambe at her then address in Brasenose Drive, Kidlington.

A protracted and complex investigation involving a number of partners then ensued, during which Thames Valley Police established that Mugambe had obtained a visa for the victim to work in the UK.

However, the terms of this visa were that the victim would be paid to work for the then Deputy High Commissioner at the Ugandan Embassy in London, John Mugerwa.

Mugambe paid for the victim’s plane ticket to the UK, picked her up from the airport, and thereafter the victim became Mugambe’s slave, carrying out unpaid work as a domestic maid and nanny.

It was the prosecution’s case that Mugerwa sponsored the victim’s entry into the UK as a domestic worker in his personal household but under the auspices of the Ugandan High Commission, which in his diplomatic role, he was entitled to do, whereas Mugambe could not sponsor a visa as she was a student in UK at that time.

The prosecution argued that communications between Mugambe and Mugerwa demonstrated that Mugerwa facilitated the victim’s visa in the knowledge she would actually work in servitude for Mugambe, and in return that Mugambe would provide him assistance relation in a separate court case in Uganda.

Thames Valley Police investigated Mugerwa’s involvement in its case, but he had diplomatic immunity, which the Ugandan Government did not waiver, meaning he could not be charged with any offences.

Commander for Oxfordshire, Chief Superintendent Ben Clark, said: “Lydia Mugambe is an extremely qualified lawyer, a Ugandan High Court Judge and a UN Criminal Tribunal Judge.

“As such, there is no doubt that she knew she was committing offences by bringing the victim to the UK under the pretence that she was going to work for the then Deputy High Commissioner at the Ugandan Embassy in London, thus providing her a legal route of entry, but knowing all along that she intended to make the victim work in servitude.

“Mugambe used her position of power as well as her knowledge of the law to take advantage of the victim, ensuring that she would become her unpaid domestic servant.

“After the offences had been reported to the police, Mugambe tried to evade justice by repeatedly claiming she had diplomatic immunity due to her status as a Ugandan High court Judge and, after her appointment as a United Nations Judge. Any immunity Mugambe may have enjoyed as a UN Judge has been waivered by the Office of the United Nations Secretary General.

“I want to commend the victim for her bravery in coming forward to report the offences. I, and the whole investigation team, wish her all the best for her future now she is out of servitude and justice has been served.

“I would also like to thank Justice and Care as well as the National Crime Agency Specialist Witness Team, both of whom have provided additional support to the victim throughout this process.

“I want to appeal to anyone who is a victim of modern slavery or suspects that modern slavery is being committed to contact Thames Valley Police. We will listen and we will help you.”

Mugambe will be sentenced at the same court on May 2.