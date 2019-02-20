Video shows how catalytic converters are stolen after Chipping Norton theft

Police have appealed for witnesses to the theft of a catalytic converter from a car in Chipping Norton.

The thieves used an angle grinder to saw off the part of the Honda CR-V’s exhaust that contains valuable metals used to filter toxic emissions.

The car has been written off because a replacement would cost £2,000.

The theft happened in the Albion Street car park between February 7 and 8. The devices are valuable because of their content of rhodium – said to be worth up to £2,000 an ounce – as well as palladian and platinum.

The number of such thefts went into decline seven years ago when it was made illegal to pay cash for scrap metal. It is believed the parts are now being taken abroad for processing.

Police advise parking in a locked garage or compound and use of car or light alarms. To report information call 101.