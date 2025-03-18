A hunt’s whipper-in has been convicted and fined for illegal fox hunting near Shipston on Stour.

Coventry Magistrates’ Court saw video footage of Warwickshire Hunt hounds ‘brutally’ chasing and killing a fox, despite the bloodsport being against the law since the 2004 Hunting Act.

Benjamin Halsall, 24, whipper-in and representative for the hunt denied illegal fox hunting but was found guilty and ordered to pay £2,000 – broken down into a £1,000 fine with a £400 surcharge and £600 costs.

Warwickshire Hunt Ltd was charged with illegal fox hunting but aquitted. The weight of prosecution in court was based on Halsall and the video evidence.

The court was shown video footage filmed by hunt saboteur Rebecca Forrester of the Three Counties Hunt Saboteurs. It showed her trying to place herself between a fox and the hounds during an incident near Idlicote on October 9, 2023.

Minutes earlier West Midlands Hunt Saboteurs had filmed a fox fleeing from the Warwickshire Hunt hounds. Halsall was positioned at the top of Idlicote Hill as the hounds could be heard hunting just below him. The video showed a fox running from the wood past the saboteur towards Halsall. The fox is then turned back by Halsall towards the hounds in the woods where it is killed by the pack moments later.

Warwickshire Hunt has always maintained the pack stays within the law following ‘trail’ hunts where hounds follow an artificial scent. However District Judge David Murray said there was no evidence an artificial trail had been laid for trail hunting.

Statement from a spokesperson from the Warwickshire Hunt: “The hunt has been lawfully trail hunting in accordance with the Hunting Act for 20 years so it is pleased to have been acquitted but an appeal is being considered in relation to the disappointing conviction of one of its volunteers. Following this incident in October 2023 the hunt conducted a review of its procedures to ensure that it remains clear that the hunt is operating legitimately.”

PC Matt Simms, Warwickshire Police Rural Crime Team told ITV: "It's a significant outcome for us as a force, Warwickshire Police. This is the first time in the 20 years that the Hunting Act has been in place that there's been a conviction of a member of a trail hunting organisation in the county.

“It's extremely difficult to gather evidence for and those that do gather the evidence a lot of the time are scared, concerned or worried to pass that for us to investigate. This case has shown what providing that evidence to us can do."

The League Against Cruel Sports this week called for stronger fox hunting laws and jail sentences for those convicted of fox hunting.

Emma Slawinski, chief executive of the League Against Cruel Sports, said: “We welcome this conviction of the Warwickshire Hunt whipper-in which resulted from footage showing them brutally chasing and killing a fox despite the ban.

Benjamin Halsall is filmed picking up the dead body of the fox, killed by Warwickshire Hunt hounds

“This conviction highlights how the so-called trail hunting excuse used by hunts is a smokescreen to conceal old fashioned barbaric hunting from the public, police and courts.

“The time for change is now and the government should announce a timetable for when it will ban trail hunting, remove the exemptions in the Hunting Act being exploited by hunts, and introduce custodial sentences to act as a deterrent for those that would break the law.”

The Warwickshire Hunt has been at the centre of a controversy over alleged deals with local police and concerns over repeated complaints about its anti-social behaviour, its presence on busy roads and suspected hunting activity.

Trail hunting has been described by Chief Superintendent Matthew Longman – National Police Chiefs' Council lead on Fox Hunting Crime, as a ‘smokescreen for illegal fox hunting’. He has also described illegal hunting as ‘prolific’.

Saboteurs' footage shows the hounds killing the fox near Idlicote

Polling commissioned last year by the League showed 76 per cent of the British public supported strengthening the Hunting Act.

Ms Slawinski said: “Prosecutions are rare under the Hunting Act which needs strengthening but the heartbreaking footage used in this case illustrates why the Government needs to set out a timeline for ending the savage killing of foxes by hunts.”

A spokesperson for Three Counties Hunt Saboteurs said: "Three Counties were there that day supporting West Midlands Hunt Sabs. The Warwickshire hunt blatantly and deliberately hunted this fox which ended with them being ripped apart by the hounds. Witnessing an act of such horrific cruelty so close was deeply distressing. Hunting is still happening week in, week out and wildlife is being killed in front of our eyes."

The West Midlands Hunt Saboteurs said in a statement: “It’s clear that foxes are still being hunted and killed 20 years after the Hunting Act was originally brought in. A £1000 fine is clearly not enough of a deterrent. The government needs to fulfil its promise to strengthen the Hunting Act.”

“This confirms what we have been saying for a long time - that the Warwickshire Hunt are regularly illegally hunting and killing foxes. They are operating as an organised crime group,” the group said.

They said an investigation into an alleged assault against the filming member of the Three Counties Hunt Saboteurs had to be dropped as the hunt member had fled the country.

Mike Nicholas from the League Against Cruel Sports told ITV News at the conclusion of the case on Monday: "It's very difficult to get a prosecution but today trail hunting was in the dock and today we did get a prosecution.

"But we still need stronger fox hunting laws. The government has committed to banning trail hunting, but I need to set a timetable now for when they do that, because as the footage which was shown in court showed fox hunting, still chasing and killing foxes."