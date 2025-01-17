Video: Footage shows burglars stealing 13 portable toilets from Banbury depot - worth £12,000

By Lauren Beavis
Published 17th Jan 2025, 09:58 GMT
Updated 17th Jan 2025, 10:00 GMT
Burglars used angle grinders to break into a Banbury business and steal £12,000 worth of portable toilets.

The gang were caught on CCTV stealing 13 portable toilets from AndyLoos on January 8.

Manager Amy Philpot said: "We want to stop the thieves hitting anyone else and possibly find our equipment and punish the culprits.

"A second company have been hit by the same people this week at one of their depots in Suffolk so they are very confident in what they are doing."

CCTV shows burglars stealing 13 portable toilets worth £12k (photo: AndyLoos / SWNS).CCTV shows burglars stealing 13 portable toilets worth £12k (photo: AndyLoos / SWNS).
AndyLoos' CCTV cameras captured the thieves loading up the toilet units onto two vehicles - with another vehicle being used to keep watch outside the depot.

The criminals were wearing hoodies and used specialist trolleys to move the toilets around and then onto their vehicles.

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson confirmed the force was investigating.

Police are urging anyone who might have seen the incident, or who has any information, to get in touch.

