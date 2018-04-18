VIDEO: Arrests over drug supply in Banbury dawn raids

Thames Valley Police carried out a number of warrants to crack down on “county lines” drugs in Banbury, today, Wednesday, April 18.

Over 100 officers carried out searches at a number of addresses, eight in Banbury, one in Milton Keynes and one in Bedford.

Officers arrested 16 people, 14 in Banbury on offences such as being concerned in the supply of Crack Cocaine and Heroin, or supply of Heroin and Cocaine.

TVP officers also seized around £4000 in cash and a number of wraps of Class A drugs.

We have also safeguarded a number of vulnerable adults and children.

LPA Commander for Cherwell and West Oxfordshire Superintendent Mark Johns, said: “We will not tolerate those who seek to deal drugs across “County Lines” into Banbury.

An officer goes through the belongings of a Banbury residence in search for evidence NNL-180418-124942001

“Gangs are coming into Banbury and forcing young and vulnerable people into a life of crime dealing drugs, through fear.

“This operation which is part of our Stronghold campaign, has seen our officers making a number of arrests to stop those who are seeking to deal drugs across so called “County Lines”.

“The operation has also seen our officers and PCSO’s working with our partner agencies including Sanctuary, A2 Dominion & Paradigm Housing, Cherwell District Council, RAHAB, the Fire Service, connection support and Turning Point so that we can safeguard young people and vulnerable adults in order to give them support to break free from those who exploit them.

“We were also supported in this operation by officers from British Transport Police.

TVP Police arrest a suspect in a town wide operation NNL-180418-084229001

He added: “We are committed to tackling drug dealing within Banbury and the Thames Valley, but we need the public’s help, we would ask them to keep reporting those who are dealing drugs.

“This assists us to build up a picture of offending in the area and take action to bring those who seek to do so to justice.

“If you have information that could assist us please call Thames Valley Police on 101.”