Victim suffers cuts and swollen eye socket after unprovoked Banbury town centre attack
A person has suffered cuts to the face and a swollen eye socket after they were attacked in Banbury town centre last month.
The attack took place on Broad Street opposite the Barclays Bank between 3am and 5am on the morning of Sunday November 26.
Police are appealing for witnesses and urge members of the public who may have seen anything or have any information to call 101, quoting the reference number 43230531555.