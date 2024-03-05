Victim praised for bravery as Banbury man sent to prison for child sex crimes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ben Brookes, of Brunswick Place, was found guilty by a unanimous jury of three counts of sexual activity with a child and one count of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

Following a six-day trial at Oxford Crown Court that finished on Thursday February 29, the 26-year-old Banbury man was sentenced to serve three-and-a-half years in prison.

He was arrested on October 16 in 2020 and was charged on November 9 in 2022 for sexual crimes with a child that took place between May 1 and October 14 in 2020.

Commenting on the outcome of the case, Detective Constable Grahame Lea said: “I would like to first commend the incredible bravery shown by the victim in this case. She has shown resilience and courage in coming forward and supporting the investigation. I am pleased we could get a positive result for her and her family.

“I hope this sentence will give other sexual offence victims the courage to come forward and report what has happened to them. Thames Valley Police are dedicated in investigating offences against woman and children and do our upmost to listen and help victims and provide them with the support they need.

“I would like to reassure the public that we will always look to prosecute anyone who commits sexual offences against children, recent or non-recent. You will be supported, no matter what the passage of time, and we will bring offenders to justice."