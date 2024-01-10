Victim named by police in ongoing Banbury murder investigation
Murder investigation officers have released the identity of the man who died after an attack in Banbury.
Officers have confirmed that 39-year-old Neil Comins died following the incident on Cope Road in the early hours of Wednesday, January 3.
Following a home-office post-mortem examination, the preliminary cause of death has been recognised as traumatic brain injury.
A 48-year-old man and a 39-year-old man, both from Banbury, have been arrested on suspicion of murder. The 48-year-old has been bailed until March 21, and the 39-year-old remains in custody.