Murder investigation officers have released the identity of the man who died after an attack in Banbury.

Officers have confirmed that 39-year-old Neil Comins died following the incident on Cope Road in the early hours of Wednesday, January 3.

Following a home-office post-mortem examination, the preliminary cause of death has been recognised as traumatic brain injury.