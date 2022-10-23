Thames Valley Police said that the man was formally identified as Barrie Davenport, aged 88.

The victim in the ongoing murder investigation in Banbury has been named.

The body of a man was discovered in School Lane, Banbury, on Monday (October 17).

A police spokesperson said: "A Home Office post-mortem took place on Wednesday (October 19). The cause of death at present is unascertained and pending further investigation.

"Mr Davenport’s next of kin are being supported by specially trained family liaison officers.

"A 53-year-old woman from Northamptonshire, who was arrested on Tuesday (October 18) on suspicion of murder, has been released on police bail.