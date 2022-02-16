Victim in fatal Banbury stabbing formally identified

The man has been formally identified as Keith Green, aged 40, from Howard Road in Banbury.

A Home Office post-mortem examination conducted yesterday, Tuesday February 15, concluded, and showed the cause of death was a stab wound to the chest.

Tributes including a heart-felt message of love from a relative have been left outside the home in the Grimsbury neighbourhood. Bunches of flowers have also been left as a mark of sympathy and with it a hand-written note lovingly expressing grief and shock from a relative.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bunches of flowers have been left outside the Howard Road home in Grimsbury, Banbury as tributes to Keith Green, who died late Sunday February 13 (photo by Roseanne Edwards)

Two men, aged 24 and 19, from Banbury and Hook Norton respectively, were arrested on suspicion of murder on Monday February 14. The 19-year-old has also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Both men remain in police custody after a warrant of further detention was granted by Oxford Magistrates’ Court.

Police believe the victim likely knew offenders involved in the incident, and do not believe there to be a wider threat to the local community.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Jon Capps, of the major crime unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with the family of Keith Green, who tragically died as a result of this incident.

A Thames Valley Police officer looks on at the bunches of flowers in tribute left outside the Howard Road home in Grimsbury, Banbury where a man was found fatally stabbed Sunday February 13 (photo by Roseanne Edwards)

“We are continuing our investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident and Keith’s family continue to be supported by specially trained officers.

“We would appeal to anybody who has any information that may assist the investigation to contact 101, quoting reference number 43220067804 or make a report online.

“You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”