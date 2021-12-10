Police are appealing for witnesses following an assault in Banbury

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following an assault in Banbury.

At around 8pm on Saturday December 4 a man in his 50s was outside St Mary’s Church in North Bar Street when he was assaulted by three men.

The victim sustained significant bleeding, bruises and grazes to his face. He was treated at Horton General hospital and has since been discharged.

Thames Valley Police say that all three offenders are described as Asian men in their 20s.

Investigating officer, PC Benjamin Tims based at Banbury police station, said: “I am appealing for witnesses to this incident and anyone who may have information about what happened to please come forward.

“Anyone with information can call 101 or make a report online quoting reference 43210548615.