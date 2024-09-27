Vehicles seized and arrest made following crackdown on illegally driven vehicles in Banbury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police seized several vehicles and arrested one person as part of a crackdown on illegally driven vehicles in Banbury yesterday (Thursday, September 26).

Among the vehicles seized was a campervan with no insurance, MOT or tax parked on South Bar Street.

Another car, stopped because of a child standing on the seats, was seized after it was discovered the driver had no licence, insurance or tax.

Officers from the Banbury Neighbourhood Team, Thames Valley Police Roads Policing and the Rural Crime Taskforce were joined by the DVLA and Motor Insurance Bureau on the crackdown yesterday.

The campervan was seized by PC Shayler and PC Jenkins from the Thames Valley Police Rural Crime Taskforce.

In total, 12 drivers were dealt with for driving without insurance, five were ticketed for driving with no tax and a further four received tickets for driving with no licence or an incorrect licence.

A person who had been evading the police for over a year was also arrested, a suspected drunk driver was stopped and a private e-scooter was seized for not being insured.

The DVLA also recovered three non-roadworthy vehicles for not having tax, clamped several vehicles and issued a number of fines to motorists.

A spokesperson for the police said: “The aim of the day was to proactively deal with vehicles being driven illegally in the Banbury area.

"The cost of having non-insured or untaxed vehicles on the road is felt by all of us drivers as our policies go up in price.

"We will continue running operations like this to ensure that those responsible are caught and face the appropriate penalties.”