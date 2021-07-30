Vehicle seized in village near Banbury in connection to suspected illegal scrap collecting
Police seized a vehicle used by two men in the suspected illegal collection of scrap metal in a village near Banbury yesterday (Thursday July 29.)
Friday, 30th July 2021, 10:08 am
Updated
Friday, 30th July 2021, 10:10 am
Police seized a white Ford transit van in the village of Middleton Cheney in connection to suspected illegal collecting of scrap metal.
A South Northamptonshire Police posted a notice of the incident on Twitter, which said: "Middleton Cheney two males collecting scrap metal. No licence to undertake this activity, no driving licence, no insurance - vehicle seized, reported for offences and deposited at nearest transport hub!"