The Horsefair toilet building where the Changing Places facility has been damaged by vandals

The Changing Places space at the Horsefair toilets was created for those with disabilities or special physical needs as part of a £130,796 refit which opened last March to include four unisex toilets as well as the new area.

Changing Places toilets are larger facilities designed to help people with disabilities. They have an adjustable bench with a motorised hoist along with a number of other features that over a quarter of a million people in the UK require.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A notice on Cherwell District Council’s Facebook page said: “We are very disappointed to report that due to vandalism our Changing Places toilet at Horsefair in Banbury is closed until further notice.

The inside of the Changing Places facility at the Horsefair public toilets. It has been closed to the public because of vandalism

“We opened the facility early last year to help people with additional needs spend longer in the town centre.

“It has now been rendered unsafe. Our contractors are visiting the facility today (Friday) to assess the damage and provide us with a timescale for repairs.

“The nearest alternative Changing Places facility is in Castle Quay shopping centre. Please accept our apologies for the inconvenience caused.”

The facility was hailed as a ‘big difference’ for those with disabilities who could be changed on a comfortable surface during an excursion to town.