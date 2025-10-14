Van driver racially abuses and attempts to run over cyclist in Bicester

Police have launched an appeal for information after a van driver racially abused and attempted to run over a cyclist in Bicester.

An appeal has been launched after a van driver racially abused and attempted to run over a man in Bicester.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 49-year-old victim was riding his bike at the junction of Bassett Avenue and Balliol Road at around 4.40pm on Thursday, October 9, when the incident happened.

Police say the two men had an argument, which resulted in the van driver attempting to run over the victim, causing damage to his bike before driving onto Cedar Drive towards the direction of Buckingham Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The victim sustained minor injuries but thankfully did not require hospital treatment.

The van driver is described as a white man in his thirties with short brown hair, and the van has been identified as a dark-coloured Volkswagen Transporter with the partial registration number of LUD.

His van had blacked-out windows, a distinctive yellow/orange sticker on the top right of the windscreen, and a small white emblem behind the passenger-side window.

Investigating officer, PC Daniel Steere, said: “I am appealing for anybody who witnessed this incident, or who may have dash-cam footage that has captured the incident, to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am also appealing to anyone who may have information about the offending vehicle.

“You can contact us either via our website, or by calling 101, quoting reference 43250516389.

“Alternatively, for 100% anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or report via their website.”