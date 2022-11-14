A 39-year-old man from Banbury was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon. He has been released on bail.

A van driver in Banbury was attacked by a man with a baton as he was sitting in his van.

The offender hit the windscreen and then struck the victim during the attack between 10am and 10.30am on Thursday November 3.

Police said the victim, a man in his thirties, was approached by the offender while he was in his van in the Wickes Car Park, Southam Road.

"The offender used a baton to strike the windscreen of the van and also struck the victim inside the van," said a spokesperson for Thames Valley Police.

"The victim sustained an injury to his back but did not require hospital treatment."

A 39-year-old man from Banbury was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon. He has been released on bail.