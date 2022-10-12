Van driver crashes into safety barrier and spreads oil all over the hard shoulder in south Warwickshire
The driver was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst over the specified drugs limit
A suspected drug driver lost control of his Mercedes van, collided with a safety barrier and spread oil all over the hard shoulder in south Warwickshire..
The driver was arrested following the crash on the M40 yesterday (Tuesday).
Officers from Warwickshire Police's OPU Unit said: "We attended and carried out roadside screening tests for alcohol and drugs. "The driver tested positive for cannabis so he was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst over the specified drugs limit.
"It didn't end there for the driver though, he was also wanted for failing to appear for a previous drug drive offence. He was arrested for that and kept in custody over night to appear at court this morning."