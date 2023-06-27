Updated - Police say they are taking action against 'mob mentality' children on Banbury estates

Police say they are taking action against 'mob mentality' children and teenagers on Banbury estates.

Thames Valley Police said they are taking a multi-focus approach to the problem.

Fariq Sharma, proprietor of the Londis supermarket at Bradley Arcade, spoke to the Banbury Guardian after a heated community meeting involving police, town and district councillors, community wardens and residents. He said intimidation of his staff must be stopped.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We've been here for 36 years and it's a lovely area to live. The problem is a few boys who have been have been coming to the arcade, causing antisocial behaviour and nuisance, stealing drinks, sweets and pies and running away,” he said.

Bradley Arcade, where the supermarket owner says youths have been intimidating staff and shoplifting

"It makes it difficult to run the business – staff can’t be focused and we can’t provide a good service to the community that way.

"I understand the police have arrested some boys. Things have been quieter this week and it could be because their bail conditions mean they’re not allowed to come here. But firm steps need to be taken to ensure this does not happen again.”

Mr Sharma said he thought the youngsters – between 11 – 16-years-old – need creative or sporting activities to occupy them. He also called for more CCTV cameras and more policing of the estate, which he says is otherwise a good place to live.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"These kids wouldn’t have time to do this if they had something else to do,” he said. “They need somewhere to go to be with their friends and do something productive, rather than disturbing the public and retailers. It’s a mob mentality when they get together and they've nothing else to do.”

Cllr Mark Cherry, who chaired last week’s Ruscote, Hardwick, Hanwell Fields and Neithrop community forum described the meeting as ‘heated’ as residents expressed their frustration.

"As always it’s a small minority,” he said. “The police get called but by the time they get there, the offenders have gone. There are community wardens as well as the neighbourhood police but they are spread over a large area.”

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: “The Banbury Neighbourhood Team is aware of a group of youths that have been causing persistent and targeted anti-social behaviour in and around the Banbury area. This includes but is not limited the Londis store on Bradley Arcade.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The team has set up a multi-agency operation, called Operation Jankle, to tackle this issue by working with partner agencies such as the Cherwell District Council’s Community Safety Team, children’s social services at Oxfordshire County Council, British Transport Police and education establishments.

“We do know the identities of those involved and where appropriate, arrests have been made for thefts, public order offences and assaults.

“We have also increased patrols in the area, set up community forums to discuss the issues, been in regular contact with the shopkeeper and other businesses affected and we are surveying residents on the problem.