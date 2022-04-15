Updated - Police issue further information on arson attacks as they repeat appeal for help in a bid to catch perpetrators of multiple blazes a residential area of Banbury

Police have appealed for help in catching offenders who were responsible for four blazes in a residential area of Banbury.

The Banbury Neighbourhood Team is investigating a series of four arsons that occurred in the Ruscote / Hardwick area overnight on Wednesday-Thursday, Apri 13 – 14.

PC Sarah Nash said: I can confirm that four suspected arsons were committed overnight in Banbury area – all between approximately 1.30am – 3am. The locations are two in High Furlong, one in Windrush and one in Woodfield.

“It was a mixture of burnt rubbish in trolleys and bin bags. It was low level but obviously could have spread and become more serious. Oxfordshire Fire & Rescue attended all four fires.

“We currently do not have an identified suspect and are appealing to anyone with potential CCTV to come forward to assist,” she said.

Residents are asked to check their CCTV systems for any clue that may be helpful.

Witnesses should make contact with Sgt Nash at [email protected]