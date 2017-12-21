UPDATE: Vehicles destroyed in garage fire in Banbury

Two motorbikes, a quad bike and several cars were destroyed in a garage fire in Appleby Close in the early hours of this morning, Thursday.

Two crews from Banbury Fire Station were called to the street shortly after 4am to find the middle garage in a block was alight.

Fire broke out at garages on Appleby Close on Wednesday night.

The fire in the garage involved two motorbikes and a quad bike, all of which were destroyed by fire.

It had also spread to both adjoining garages destroying the cars inside.

The incident is currently under investigation by Thames Valley Police. The garages are believed to be owned by Sanctuary Housing.

Oxfordshire County councillor Mark Cherry, who lives in the street, said he was woken by the sounds of explosions and banging. His car was parked in one of the nearby garages.

He said: "I looked out of my window and saw the garages were on fire and called the fire brigade and managed to get my car out.

"I have never seen anything like it. The fire brigade were there really quickly and some of the residents who have cars in the garages, when the firefighters managed to get the fire under control, found out their cars had melted."

He added the heat was so intense, it had blown out the garage's back wall, which was built out of concrete and even though his car was at the far end and was not directly affected by the fire, he noticed his car was still very warm when he came out to move it.

He said: "I have lived in Appleby Close nearly my whole life. The fire has shaken a lot of people and upset those who have lost their cars just before Christmas."

A spokesperson for Sanctuary Housing said: "Our housing and maintenance staff are at the scene to offer support to residents living nearby and also to assess the damage the fire has caused to the garages. We will be working closely with local police officers and the fire service as they investigate the cause of this fire."

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Thames Valley Police on 101.