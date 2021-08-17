Update - police release more detail on the attempted hold-up which brought armed officers to a Banbury filling station
Thames Valley Police have issued more detail on an attempted hold-up which involved a police helicopter and an armed response unit.
The force was called to the Esso Garage on Oxford Road, Bodicote at around 5.15pm yesterday (Sunday) after receiving reports of an individual with a weapon.
Three teenagers, aged between 14 - 18, were arrested after the intervention of the armed officers.
A police media spokesman said: “A 14-year-old boy from Banbury was arrested on suspicion of possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.
“A 16-year-old boy from Banbury was arrested on suspicion of using threatening/abusive/insulting words/behaviour to cause harassment/alarm/distress.
“An 18-year-old man from Banbury was arrested on suspicion of possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and using threatening/abusive/insulting words/behaviour to cause harassment/alarm/distress.
“All three have been released on bail. An investigation is ongoing.”
Thames Valley Police thanked the armed response unit in a tweet this morning (Monday).
On Banburyshire Info social media site on Sunday, onlookers reported that one male was said to have been 'pinned on the floor' by the armed officers. Another described the scene as one with 'extensive police presence' and staff at the filling station were said to be shaken up.