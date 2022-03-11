Thames Valley Police officers with the Banbury Neighbourhood Team arrested a man in connection with several incidents of criminal damage involving numerous locations being hit with graffiti.

Police received reports of criminal damage in Hillview Crescent in Banbury earlier this week on morning of Monday March 7.

Police later arrested a 37-year-old man from Banbury on suspicion of criminal damage, harassment without violence, using threatening/abusive words/behaviour and displaying writing/sign with intent to cause harassment on Thursday March 10.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He has since been released on bail.

The arrest was made after police were made aware of several incidents of criminal damage across Banbury which appear to have been committed by the same suspect. Numerous locations were targeted with similar graffiti.

Police have been in contact with Cherwell District Council officials to arrange having areas involved cleaned up.

If anybody witnessed the damage being caused, or if you are aware of further locations with similar graffiti then please contact police quoting reference 43220100571.