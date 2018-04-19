Update: Police issues charges following Banbury raids

Following nine drug raids across Banbury early Wednesday, April 18 Thames Valley Police have charged a number of people.

The arrests were part of Operation Roebuck and specifically targeted cross county drug lines. In total 16 people were arrested in the dawn raids. Those charged are as follows:

Tayaub Hussain, aged 24, of Queen Road, Banbury, has been charged with one count of being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs and six counts of supplying cocaine. He was remanded to Oxford Magistrates and appeared today, April 19.

Onur Manga, aged 20, of Mallory Close, London has been charged with possession with intent to supply heroin and possession with intent to supply cocaine and was remanded to Oxford Magistrates today, April 19.

Richard Jakeman, aged 44, Marlborough Road, Banbury has been charged with one count of supplying a controlled drug of class A, one count of supply of a controlled drug class A heroin, one count of supplying a controlled drug cocaine and one count of being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug and was remanded to Banbury magistrates today, April 19.

Jamie Jakeman, aged 37, Songthrush Road, Bodicote, has been charged with supply of a controlled drug heroin, concerned in the supply of cocaine, supplying cocaine, handling stolen goods, and was remanded to Banbury magistrates today, April 19.

Nicolas Coombes, aged 29, of Marlborough Road, Banbury, has been charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine and was remanded to Banbury magistrates court today, April 19.

Carl Bleech, aged 27, of no fixed abode, with supplying a controlled drug cocaine and concerned in the supply of a controlled drug cocaine and was remanded to Banbury magistrates today, April 19.

Sarah Miller, aged 31, Samuelson Ct, Banbury, has been charged with two counts of supplying cocaine and was remanded to Banbury magistrates court today, April 19.

Cheryl James, aged 48, Lord Fielding Close, Banbury has been charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine and one count of conspiracy to supply heroin and was remanded to Oxford magistrates today, April 19.

Leon Caton, aged 26 of 7 Harlequin Way, Banbury has been charged with conspiracy to supply class A heroin and conspiracy to supply class A cocaine and was remanded to Oxford magistrates today, April 19.

Mohammed Zaheer Noor, aged 35, Danesmoor, Banbury has been charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine and conspiracy to supply heroin and was remanded to Oxford magistrates today, April 19

Courtney Harris, aged 43, of Hornton Drive, Banbury has been charged with supply of a controlled drug class A and remanded to Oxford magistrates today, April 19.

Abdussalaam Salmin, aged of 24, Towan Avenue, Milton Keynes has been charged with various counts of supplying a controlled drug class A cocaine and was remanded to Oxford magistrates today, April 19.

Nicholas James Warrington, 39, of Woodfield, Banbury has been charged with conspiracy to supply controlled drug cocaine and conspiracy to supply class A heroin. He has bailed to appear at Banbury Magistrates Court on May 17 2018.

A 17-year-old male from Hearthway, Banbury is charged with counts of offering to supply cocaine and heroin and bailed to Banbury Magistrate’s Court on May 3 2018.

A 17-year-old male from Bedford arrested on drugs offences has been released under investigation.

A 57-year-old man from Banbury arrested on drugs offences has been released under investigation.

