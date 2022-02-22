Arrest happened on Friday February 18 after an incident at a Banbury property.

Thames Valley Police have charged a London with man with offences in connection with the supply of crack cocaine and heroin in Banbury.

Police charged Roshan Walker, aged 24, of Black Prince Street, Greenwich, with one count of possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class A – crack cocaine, one count of possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class A – heroin and one count of possessing criminal property.

Walker was arrested on Friday February 18 following an incident in Warwick Road, Banbury, and charged yesterday February 20.

Walker appeared at Oxford Magistrates Court today February 21, and will next appear at a date to be confirmed.

He has been released on on conditional bail.