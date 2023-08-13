Update - police arrest two teenagers after boy in Banbury suffers broken leg in violent attack by gang of 10 - 15

Police have arrested two teenagers following a violent attack in which 10 – 15 males assaulted a 15-year-old boy, breaking his leg.

Thames Valley Police say a 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy, both from Banbury, have been arrested in connection with this investigation, and have been released on bail until 10 November.

The assault occasioning grievous bodily harm happened in Banbury at about 5pm in Spiceball Park, behind the skate park area on Thursday (August 10) at about 5pm.

The victim, a 15-year-old boy was with a group of friends when he was set upon by a group of about 10 to 15 males. They began shouting at him and then assaulted him.

Police have arrested two teenagers in connection with the attack

The victim was punched in the face several times. The assault continued, resulting in the victim sustaining a broken leg.

He was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.

Investigating officer, PC Josh Holloway, said: “This was a very serious assault which resulted in the victim requiring hospital treatment for a broken leg.

“I would like to speak to anyone who saw this happen, or who has any other information which could help our appeal.

“If you have any details which you think could be useful to our investigation, please call us on 101, quoting reference number 4323035681.