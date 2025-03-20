Update: Man arrested in connection with reports of man carrying knife outside Banbury primary school
Police have been conducting patrols near Hardwick Primary School after the reports were made on Wednesday, March 19.
And today (Friday) Banbury Neighbourhood Team said they have arrested a 36-year-old man in connection with the incident.
They added: "For those asking for additional information on description please bear with us and remember we are working on information provided by young children. We can confirm the suspect is a white male who was wearing black clothing at the time of the incident.
"We are still encouraging any witnesses to make contact with us and quote reference 43250134251."
Police have also encouraged anybody who sees someone carrying a knife in public to call 999 straight away.
Hardwick Primary School has been helping the police with the investigation and is offering support and safeguarding to its pupils.