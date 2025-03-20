Update: Man arrested in connection with reports of man carrying knife outside Banbury primary school

A man has been arrested in connection with reports on a man carrying a knife outside a primary school in Banbury.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have been conducting patrols near Hardwick Primary School after the reports were made on Wednesday, March 19.

And today (Friday) Banbury Neighbourhood Team said they have arrested a 36-year-old man in connection with the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They added: "For those asking for additional information on description please bear with us and remember we are working on information provided by young children. We can confirm the suspect is a white male who was wearing black clothing at the time of the incident.

Police are carrying out patrols near a Banbury primary school after reports that a man was seen carrying a knife.

"We are still encouraging any witnesses to make contact with us and quote reference 43250134251."

Police have also encouraged anybody who sees someone carrying a knife in public to call 999 straight away.

Hardwick Primary School has been helping the police with the investigation and is offering support and safeguarding to its pupils.